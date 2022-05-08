Head to Head Survey: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) vs. Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor N/A N/A N/A Lightning eMotors N/A -271.73% -22.00%

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Lightning eMotors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.61 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 15.43 -$100.77 million N/A N/A

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vicinity Motor and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightning eMotors 1 0 4 0 2.60

Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 186.16%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Vicinity Motor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.