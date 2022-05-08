Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Insider Sells C$105,952.50 in Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) insider Cibolo Energy Partners I, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total transaction of C$105,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,124,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,302,933.42.

Shares of Hemisphere Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,551. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.43 million and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

