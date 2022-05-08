Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after buying an additional 780,218 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,786,000 after acquiring an additional 410,086 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

