Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) & Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Head to Head Analysis

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heritage Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Heritage Financial pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Heritage Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 38.18% 10.94% 1.26% Northeast Community Bancorp 23.74% 5.58% 1.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Financial and Northeast Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $247.45 million 3.54 $98.04 million $2.59 9.65 Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.54 $11.90 million $0.86 12.74

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp. Heritage Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services, as well as objective advice. As of January 27, 2022, it had a network of 49 banking offices located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

