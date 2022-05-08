Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIXX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, FIX reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $107.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.21. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $8.90.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.
Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.