Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIXX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, FIX reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $107.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.21. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

