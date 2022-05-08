HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $500.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $356.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average is $574.44. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $325.97 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

