Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several analysts recently commented on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $234,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,430,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 452.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,630,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 788,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,773,000 after buying an additional 431,229 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $67.30.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

