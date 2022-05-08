i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $11,994,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 291,271 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,700,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,163 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIIV opened at $25.75 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $831.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.