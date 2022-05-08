iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

