Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.
Shares of ILMN traded down $42.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina has a 52-week low of $239.03 and a 52-week high of $526.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Illumina by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
