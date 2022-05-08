Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of ILMN traded down $42.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina has a 52-week low of $239.03 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Illumina by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.