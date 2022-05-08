IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.20 Million

Brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to report sales of $81.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.92 million and the highest is $86.08 million. IMAX posted sales of $50.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $334.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.79 million to $340.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $396.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $926.37 million, a PE ratio of -43.97, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

