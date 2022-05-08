IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,786.25.

IMIAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.61) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.61) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.67) to GBX 1,845 ($23.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IMI has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $49.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

