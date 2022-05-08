Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Financial Comparison

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Inhibikase Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,156.54%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.02, indicating a potential upside of 823.55%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $3.10 million 7.77 -$14.79 million ($0.86) -1.11 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($1.01) -0.32

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics -476.81% -43.28% -39.58% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.41% -97.10%

Volatility and Risk

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It also develops IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

