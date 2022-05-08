InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in InMode by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 29.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

