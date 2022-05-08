INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,317. The company has a current ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

