Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. 383,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. Inogen has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $569.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at $9,778,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 230,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inogen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 60,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

