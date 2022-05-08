Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. 383,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. Inogen has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $569.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.01.
In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on INGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.
About Inogen (Get Rating)
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inogen (INGN)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.