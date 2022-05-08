Insider Buying: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$726,250.

Letitia Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00.

TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.94. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMMC shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price (down previously from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.86.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

