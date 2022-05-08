Insider Buying: Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,463.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,618,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,527,870.14.

Bradley Collier Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 25,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$66,250.00.

Shares of TSE FTG traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.50. 6,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,234. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.56. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.23 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.56.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$3.50 to C$3.20 and set a “n/a” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

