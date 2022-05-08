Insider Selling: Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Insider Sells 33,500 Shares of Stock

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) insider Mercury Financing Corp. sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$19,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,894,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,039,580.

Shares of Arianne Phosphate stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.65. 241,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,610. Arianne Phosphate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$123.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

