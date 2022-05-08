Insider Selling: Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Insider Sells 66,500 Shares of Stock

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) insider Mercury Financing Corp. sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$38,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,927,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,130,501.
Shares of DAN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.65. 241,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,610. The firm has a market cap of C$123.27 million and a P/E ratio of -12.26. Arianne Phosphate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55.
About Arianne Phosphate
