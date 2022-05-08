Insider Selling: Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Insider Sells 66,500 Shares of Stock

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) insider Mercury Financing Corp. sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$38,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,927,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,130,501.

Shares of DAN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.65. 241,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,610. The firm has a market cap of C$123.27 million and a P/E ratio of -12.26. Arianne Phosphate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

About Arianne Phosphate (Get Rating)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.