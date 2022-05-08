Insider Selling: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,118,630.80.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Walter Coles Jr. sold 71,407 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$810,041.01.

On Thursday, April 28th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 96,300 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$1,162,341.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 29,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.98 per share, with a total value of C$376,391.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total value of C$162,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 64,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.06, for a total value of C$846,288.00.

CVE:SKE traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

SKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC set a C$20.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

