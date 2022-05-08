Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $7.95-$8.15 EPS.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 251,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,758. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

