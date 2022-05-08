Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.87% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,215,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 169,447 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

