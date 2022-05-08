Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,544. Insmed has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Insmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.