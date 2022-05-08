Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $21.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.57. 1,891,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,906. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $191.26 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.09.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.71.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.