Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Insulet stock traded down $21.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.57. 1,891,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,906. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $191.26 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.09.
In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.71.
Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.