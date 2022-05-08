Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Announces Earnings Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 1,445,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,553,000 after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.