International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 162 by The Goldman Sachs Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 162 ($2.02) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.37) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 196 ($2.45) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 155 ($1.94) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.79 ($2.38).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 131.44 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.40 ($2.68). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.