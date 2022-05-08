Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 8th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, AUMN, CRBP, EFOI, LCI, MNOV, NNVC, OXBR)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, May 8th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

