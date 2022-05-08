Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 8th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, AUMN, CRBP, EFOI, LCI, MNOV, NNVC, OXBR)

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, May 8th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

