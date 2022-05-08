Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 8th (ACM, ACMR, EGAN, EXLS, JWLLF, NPO, PEGA, SABR, TOY, VEON)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, May 8th:
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$47.00.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.