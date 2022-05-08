Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 8th (ACM, ACMR, EGAN, EXLS, JWLLF, NPO, PEGA, SABR, TOY, VEON)

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, May 8th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.