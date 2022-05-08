Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 8th (ACM, ACMR, EGAN, EXLS, JWLLF, NPO, PEGA, SABR, TOY, VEON)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, May 8th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

