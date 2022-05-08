Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

IPSEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ipsen from €87.00 ($91.58) to €105.00 ($110.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ipsen from €88.00 ($92.63) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Ipsen stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

