iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.
IRTC stock traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.
In other news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
