iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IRTC stock traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.