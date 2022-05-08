Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 124.83%. The company had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of IRWD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 2,565,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,954. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.
IRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
