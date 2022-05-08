Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.00. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.78 and a 200 day moving average of $173.73. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

