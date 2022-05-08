Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $41.84 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

