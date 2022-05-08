Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JWLLF. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of JWLLF stock remained flat at $$27.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

