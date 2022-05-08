JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €21.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €21.00 ($22.11) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.70 ($23.89) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €26.50 ($27.89) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.84) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday.

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €17.24 ($18.15) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.53. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($28.44) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($38.84).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

