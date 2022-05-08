Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Joint stock traded down $10.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 3,240,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,834. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. Joint has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $251.75 million, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Joint by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

