Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of JNCE stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $283.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

