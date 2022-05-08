Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,900. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $482.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 49,363 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

