Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Issues Earnings Results

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 90,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,264. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

