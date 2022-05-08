Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Issues Earnings Results

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.14%.
Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 90,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,264. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.46.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Kimball Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimball Electronics (KE)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.