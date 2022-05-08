Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

KRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

KRP stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 289.23%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

