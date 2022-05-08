KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $5.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.44. KLA reported earnings of $4.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $20.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $21.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $24.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.45 to $25.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $331.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.67. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. KLA has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in KLA by 53,951.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,793,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

