Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €121.00 ($127.37) target price from UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRN. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($134.74) price objective on Krones in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($123.16) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.25 ($111.84).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €75.85 ($79.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.71. Krones has a 12-month low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($104.84). The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

