Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $11.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 121,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 19.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 168,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 465,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,191,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.05. The company had a trading volume of 351,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,336. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

