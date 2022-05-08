Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Lannett alerts:

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 84.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 67,676 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.