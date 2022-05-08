Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazydays had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 58.51%.
Lazydays stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 123,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,169. The company has a market cap of $264.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $25.70.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lazydays by 158.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.
Lazydays Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
