LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.75.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert bought 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 54,334 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LCII opened at $107.40 on Friday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

About LCI Industries (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.