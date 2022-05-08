Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.54 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $14.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.07 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $15.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after buying an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after purchasing an additional 211,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

