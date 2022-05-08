Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $115.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.