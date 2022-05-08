LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $1.48, Briefing.com reports. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TREE stock traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. 417,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $228.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after purchasing an additional 815,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

