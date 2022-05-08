LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $1.48, Briefing.com reports. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
TREE stock traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. 417,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $228.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after purchasing an additional 815,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LendingTree Company Profile (Get Rating)
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
